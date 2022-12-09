FEMA disaster center in North Port closed today

Advertise With Us
The FEMA Disaster Recovery Center at the Shannon Staub Library in North Port will be closed today, Dec. 9, because the library is closed for a staff development day.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 7:10 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The FEMA Disaster Recovery Center at the Shannon Staub Library in North Port will be closed today, Dec. 9, because the library is closed for a staff development day.

The disaster center at the library, at 4675 Career Lane, will reopen as scheduled at 8 a.m. Dec. 10.

Disaster Recovery Centers provide disaster survivors with information from Florida state agencies, FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration. Survivors can get help applying for federal assistance and disaster loans, update applications and learn about other resources available.

There are several Disaster Recovery Centers operating throughout Southwest Florida. To find a center close to you, you can go online to: DRC Locator or floridadisaster.org, or you can text DRC along with your ZIP code to 43362.

It is not necessary to visit a center to apply. Survivors can go online to disasterassistance.gov, use the FEMA mobile app or call 800-621-3362. The line is open every day from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. ET. Help is available in most languages.

If you use a relay service, such as video relay, captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA the number for that service.

For the latest information on Florida’s recovery from Hurricane Ian, visit floridadisaster.org/info and fema.gov/disaster/4673. Follow FEMA Region 4 (@femaregion4) / Twitter and at facebook.com/fema.

