‘Complete street’ project opens in downtown Sarasota Dec. 15

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Bicyclists and pedestrians in downtown Sarasota will celebrate the opening of the Ringling Trail “complete street” project Dec. 15.

The project, a one-mile stretch between Lime and Pineapple avenues, features protected bicycle lanes, creating a safer road experience for recreational cyclists and commuters. The lanes also provide connectivity between The Legacy Trail at Payne Park and the downtown core.

The street will open with a special ceremony at 10 a.m. on the north side of the Ringling Boulevard-Legacy Trail intersection, east of School Avenue.

The Friends of the Legacy Trail and the Sarasota/Manatee Bicycle Club will be among the guests at the grand opening celebration. Immediately following a ribbon cutting ceremony, bicyclists will experience the new protected lanes with an organized ride along the Ringling Trail.

“It’s an exciting time to be a cyclist in Sarasota,” said Mayor Kyle Battie, an avid cyclist. “Whether you ride to work or for recreation, protected lanes give bikers peace of mind.

“This was the missing link to take riders safely between The Legacy Trail and downtown,” he said. “Already, there’s more activity along the corridor and we expect it will translate into increased customers and economic growth for our downtown merchants.”

The protected lanes are painted bright green to alert bicyclists and scooter riders they are approaching an intersection or potential conflict point. The bike lanes are physically protected with 6-foot-long bright green concrete wheel stops and 4-foot tall flexible poles placed between the bike and travel lanes.

Other improvements include the addition of landscaping and the adjustment of signal timing to improve traffic management.

Historically, traffic volumes along the Ringling corridor have been declining, the city says. After a 2020 traffic study showed vehicles will continue to flow at an acceptable level during the next 20 years, one travel lane was repurposed as a bicycle lane in the complete street design.

The Ringling Trail construction schedule was accelerated to coincide as closely as possible with the opening of The Legacy Trail extension.

The “complete street” concept will be applied in the near future to Boulevard of the Arts, and a portion of 10th Street.

The designs have incorporated the feedback the City of Sarasota received from more than 1,000 respondents to a community survey about the project conducted last year.

Funding sources for the $2.7 million Ringling Trail include the Sarasota County Penny Sales Tax, Economic Development Funds, multimodal impact fees and federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.