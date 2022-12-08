Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Teen driver, passenger critically injured in crash

Two people were critically injured Wednesday morning in a crash near Parrish, the Florida...
Two people were critically injured Wednesday morning in a crash near Parrish, the Florida Highway Patrol said.(MGN)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 7:07 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - Two people were critically injured Wednesday morning in a crash near Parrish, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Investigators say a Volkswagen sedan driven by a 16-year-old Bradenton boy was traveling north on North Rye Road at about 7:20 a.m., approaching the intersection of Rutland Road.

Troopers say the sedan went through the stop sign at the intersection and into the path of a semitrailer heading southeast on Rutland Road.

The teen and his 44-year-old female passenger were critically injured. The truck driver received minor injuries.

The investigation of the crash is continuing.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic was slow on I-75 near State Road 681 for hours Tuesday afternoon after a man killed...
I-75 snarled near Venice after driver’s suicide
Emily Ann Wilson
Manatee County Sheriff issues alert for missing endangered adult
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Family members who perished in Venice plane crash identified.
Venice plane crash victims identified
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off

Latest News

Florida state Rep. Joe Harding listens during a Local Administration and Veterans Affairs...
Author of ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill indicted on fraud charges
IT'S BEEN TWO WEEKS WITHOUT RAIN
Mild and dry weather continues into the weekend
erin
Erin Brockovich speaks at RCLA event
tripdemic
Flu, RSV and COVID cases on the rise