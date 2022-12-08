Teen driver, passenger critically injured in crash
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 7:07 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - Two people were critically injured Wednesday morning in a crash near Parrish, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
Investigators say a Volkswagen sedan driven by a 16-year-old Bradenton boy was traveling north on North Rye Road at about 7:20 a.m., approaching the intersection of Rutland Road.
Troopers say the sedan went through the stop sign at the intersection and into the path of a semitrailer heading southeast on Rutland Road.
The teen and his 44-year-old female passenger were critically injured. The truck driver received minor injuries.
The investigation of the crash is continuing.
Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.