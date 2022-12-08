Some patchy fog possible for the A.M. commute

ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s the same old song and dance my friends when it comes to the forecast lately and it is going to stay that way through early next week. The high pressure ridge which has been dominating our weather will continue to bring fair skies along with warm weather as it stays put just to our north. We will also see a persistent east to northeast wind which will keep most of the harmful impacts from red tide off the area beaches. We will see a slight reversal of those winds by mid afternoon as the sea breeze kicks in which could cause some slight to moderate reparatory issues during the mid afternoon through the early evening in spotty places along the area beaches.

The only problem that I can see is some patchy fog which may form during the early to mid morning hours. This fog could get thick right around sunrise and could limit visibilities down to a mile or so. This fog will burn off fairly quickly and reveal mostly fair skies throughout the rest of the day.

For boaters look for calm seas running 1 foot or less and a light chop on the waters through the Weekend. Winds will be out of the NE switching to the north to northwest later in the day as the sea breeze moves in.

The tropical system we have been watching in the central Atlantic is now beginning to disperse a bit so the chances for development have dropped to 40% over the next couple of days. This system is expected to be a concern only to shipping interests as it moves to the NE away from the U.S.

