Search discontinued for missing pilot involved in deadly plane crash off the coast of Venice

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Saturday’s deadly plane crash, not far from the Venice Fishing Pier, on the minds of many beachgoers on Wednesday. 12-year-old Lily Kath and her mom 43-year-old Misty Kath killed in that crash. The search for her dad 42-year-old Christian Kath discontinued. He was the one piloting the plane.

“Unfortunately, he probably didn’t make it,” said Lori Evans, a visitor to the beach at the Venice Fishing Pier.

Christian Kath had been flying for a short time. Randall Monson, owner of The Pilot Place Flight School in Sarasota says there’s a lot of extensive FAA certified training involved to get someone ready to fly.

“There are some aerodynamics you learn, some basic turns, climbs, descents,” said Monson. “Then there’s landings, you teach them how to land and take off the aircraft, they have to know the systems, anything about the aircraft itself to make sure they understand it.”

Monson says a very important part of that training is being ready for all types of emergencies.

“The aircraft’s single engine which they start at first, without the engine are gliders, so we teach them how to glide to land down if they ever needed to,” said Monson. “So emergency procedures are part of the training and it’s a very important part of the training.”

The Piper Cherokee Kath was piloting was out of St. Petersburg. Monson says there are also strict guidelines when it comes to renting out one of his planes.

“We verify the documents, are they a properly certified pilot, do they have the proper medical license,” said Monson. “We look at their log book, do they have the flight review that’s required by the FAA. Once that’s done, we get them in the cockpit and make sure not only do they have the stick and rudder skills to fly the airplane, do they really understand airspace rules. Do they understand air traffic control, do they understand collision avoidance.”

The NTSB is continuing with their investigation. It’s not known if at some point the search for Christian Kath will resume. Boaters are asked to be on the lookout.

