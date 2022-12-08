Mild and dry weather continues into the weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A expansive area of high pressure aloft and at the surface will continue to anchor itself over the state of Florida.

This will continue to prevent any rain and bring mostly sunny skies. With relatively clear skies and sufficient moisture in the air, the only minor issue to otherwise near perfect weather will be some patchy morning fog.

Visibilities should remain over one mile or better across all of our major coastal roads, but inland we could see some patchy dense fog form far from the coast.

Next week, the high-pressure area will begin to be chipped away by an approaching cold front that could bring a significant storm to the northeast and mid-Atlantic by Wednesday of next week.

For us, the front may bring a slight rain chance by midweek and lower our temperatures to more seasonable levels by the end of next week.

