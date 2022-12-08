Manatee County Deputy honored for saving woman during Hurricane Ian

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County is honoring one of its deputies for an act of bravery during Hurricane Ian.

On Sept. 28, 2022, Deputy Kevin Geis was standing guard at a shelter at Braden River High School. It was during his rounds of the school campus at 3 a.m. that he heard a man yelling for help. Geis responded quickly and found that a 73-year-old woman had fallen head first into a drainage ditch that was full of water.

The woman was unable to gain any traction to get herself out of the ditch and Geis entered the water and carried her to safety.

Thursday, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office named Deputy Geis the Deputy of the Month. Well deserved!

