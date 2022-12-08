Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Manatee County Deputy honored for saving woman during Hurricane Ian

Deputy of the Month
Deputy of the Month(MCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County is honoring one of its deputies for an act of bravery during Hurricane Ian.

On Sept. 28, 2022, Deputy Kevin Geis was standing guard at a shelter at Braden River High School. It was during his rounds of the school campus at 3 a.m. that he heard a man yelling for help. Geis responded quickly and found that a 73-year-old woman had fallen head first into a drainage ditch that was full of water.

The woman was unable to gain any traction to get herself out of the ditch and Geis entered the water and carried her to safety.

Thursday, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office named Deputy Geis the Deputy of the Month. Well deserved!

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emily Ann Wilson
Manatee County Sheriff issues alert for missing endangered adult
Traffic was slow on I-75 near State Road 681 for hours Tuesday afternoon after a man killed...
I-75 snarled near Venice after driver’s suicide
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Family members who perished in Venice plane crash identified.
Venice plane crash victims identified
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off

Latest News

Erin Brockovich at RCLA event
Erin Brockovich visits Suncoast to talk about nation’s water crisis
FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers...
Griner for Bout: WNBA star freed in US-Russia prisoner swap
Florida state Rep. Joe Harding listens during a Local Administration and Veterans Affairs...
Author of ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill indicted on fraud charges
Two people were critically injured Wednesday morning in a crash near Parrish, the Florida...
Teen driver, passenger critically injured in crash