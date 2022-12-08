Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Liquor store CEO was drunk at time of fatal crash, report finds

Photo of crash involving liquor store owner Kenny Lee on Nov. 19, 2021.
Photo of crash involving liquor store owner Kenny Lee on Nov. 19, 2021.(Nevada State Police)
By Elaine Emerson and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 7:26 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - A report released by Nevada authorities says a liquor store CEO was impaired at the time of a fatal crash in 2021.

According to the Nevada State Police, toxicology reports showed Lee’s Liquor CEO Kenny Lee had a blood alcohol concentration of .218%.

“This shows that [Lee] was driving with a blood alcohol level of more than 2.5 times the legal limit of 0.08%,” police said in the report.

KVVU reports the crash happened on Nov. 19, 2021, on U.S. 93 at mile marker 28 between Ely and West Wendover, near the Nevada-Utah border. In the initial report regarding the crash, state police said Kenny Lee, 58, was not wearing a seatbelt.

Police said Kenny Lee was driving a 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan filled with liquor bottles when the van crossed over into the opposite lanes. A white Ford pickup truck swerved to avoid the Dodge but the vehicles partially collided head-on. Kenny Lee was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kenny Lee’s death came shortly after the passing of his father, Hae Un Lee, who died in August 2021 from pancreatic cancer. Hae Un Lee founded Lee’s Discount Liquor in 1982. Kenny Lee was the CEO of the chain, which has 21 locations throughout Nevada.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic was slow on I-75 near State Road 681 for hours Tuesday afternoon after a man killed...
I-75 snarled near Venice after driver’s suicide
A March 21 post on Christian Kath's public Facebook page shows him with the aircraft he flew...
Family in Venice plane crash identified
Family members who perished in Venice plane crash identified.
Venice plane crash victims identified
Emergency order from state shuts down assisted living facility in Bradenton
A plane crashed Saturday after taking off from Venice Municipal Airport.
Investigation continues into deadly plane crash off the Venice coast

Latest News

Tampa Bay Rays Employees took a break from planning next season and helped people in distress...
Tampa Bay Rays assist hurricane victims
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Colorado Springs, Colo., Police Department shared via...
FBI got tip about Colorado nightclub shooting suspect a day before 2021 arrest
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference with French President Emmanuel...
LIVE: Biden to speak at vigil honoring victims of gun violence
Deputies in Kentucky say they are investigating after a fetus was found in a shallow grave.
Deputies investigating remains of human fetus found in shallow grave 