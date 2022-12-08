Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Libraries close for Staff Development Day

Sarasota County for Web wwsb generic
Sarasota County for Web wwsb generic(WWSB-ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 6:40 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Libraries and Historical Resources facilities will be closed on Friday, December 9th for a staff development day.

Sarasota libraries, including the disaster recovery center at the Shannon Staub Public Library, will reopen at 10 a.m. on December 10th for regular operating schedules.

More information can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emily Ann Wilson
Manatee County Sheriff issues alert for missing endangered adult
Traffic was slow on I-75 near State Road 681 for hours Tuesday afternoon after a man killed...
I-75 snarled near Venice after driver’s suicide
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Family members who perished in Venice plane crash identified.
Venice plane crash victims identified
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off

Latest News

Deputies: Arsonist admitted to setting fire to car
Man charged with arson after allegedly burning Hernando County patrol car
FDOT: US 41/Gulfstream roundabout set to open Dec. 17
CNN/Netflix
Senate passes Baskin-backed Big Cat Public Safety Act
Devon Allman talks music and continuing his father's legacy.
ABC7 treated to special performance from Devon Allman