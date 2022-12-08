FDOT: US 41/Gulfstream roundabout set to open Dec. 17

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Transportation has announced that the US 41/Gulfstream roundabout will open on Dec. 17 in the City of Sarasota.

There will, however, still be work actively being done on the intersection that will cause closures and backups in the coming months. Starting that Saturday, motorists will be able to pass through the roundabout but there will be work. Crews will work within the right-of-way, medians, driveways and throughout the project limits. Please use caution and watch for construction vehicles, dump trucks, semi-trucks and heavy equipment entering or exiting the work zone.

Detours and lane closures will be in place during various phases of the project. During construction, the speed limit will be reduced to 25 mph on US 41 and Gulfstream Avenue. We encourage motorists to allow extra time to travel, follow the roadway signage and messaging and avoid making unauthorized U-turns or changing lanes across solid lines between the lanes when traveling through the construction work zone. Construction activities will take place weekdays and weekends, daytime and occasionally during nighttime hours. Expect noise from grinding asphalt, hammer drills, noise and vibration.

Crews will also be doing the following:

Excavation for roadway subgrade on US 41 between Gulfstream Avenue and Fruitville Road.

Installation of light poles on US 41 between Gulfstream Avenue and Fruitville Road.

Video inspecting installed drainage pipes and structures throughout the project.

Paving of recently completed roadway base areas on US 41 between Main Street to Fruitville.

Paving will occur at night over 4 consecutive days. Expect lane closures, trucks and equipment entering and exiting the work zone.

Switching to the Phase 2B traffic pattern, putting the roundabout into operation and removing the crossover signals at Main Street and Sunset Drive, will occur overnight on Dec. 15 and Dec. 16 beginning at 7 p.m. That will include pavement marking adjustment, temporary barrier wall removal, temporary separator removal, signage installation, and signalization work.

The project suffered delays following Hurricane Ian and is expected to be open in 2023.

