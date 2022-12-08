Erin Brockovich visits the Suncoast to talk about nation’s water crisis

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - She disrupted one of the nation’s largest gas and electric companies during a historic lawsuit in the 1990′s and will forever continue to ‘fight the good fight’..not to mention Julia Roberts played her in an Oscar-winning movie.

Environmental activist and author, Erin Brockovich visited the Suncoast as the headline speaker at the Ringling College Library Association’s Platinum Appreciation Event at the Sarasota Opera House.

Brockovich is no stranger to the Suncoast as she continues to raise awareness on a topic she is passionate about, America’s water crisis.

“Yeah, I’m no stranger to Florida with environmental issues and certainly red tides. A big part of my message tonight is around water. We and the community and ourselves as an individual recognize that there are things we can do. It’s not about waiting on agencies or policies to do it for us, but rather to see and know we don’t need to be the politician, the scientist, or the lawyer to get something done”, Brockovich says.

The activist also says she is invested in working with communities to fight for clean water and to preserve the environment.

The Ringling College Library Association kicks off its 2023 Town Hall Lecture Series on January 17th with speaker Maria Ressa at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.

The event is open to the public. To join the wait-list for single tickets go to: https://www.rclassociation.org/single-ticket-waitlist/

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.