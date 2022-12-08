District details outline of superintendent’s departure

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The details of the separation agreement between the Sarasota County School District and Superintendent Dr. Brennan Asplen have been released, as part of the agenda packet made available on line in advance of the school board’s Dec. 13 meeting.

The relationship between Asplen and the school board soured after newly elected board members were sworn in after the Nov. 8 general election.

“It is with a heavy heart that I have accepted the fact that I will soon be separated by the School Board, as a collaborative relationship does not appear to be attainable,” Dr. Brennan Asplen said in a public statement in late November.

The terms accepted by Dr. Asplen included 32 weeks of paid severance, compensation for moving expenses and legal fees as well as an agreement to released the School District of Sarasota from future litigation. Dr. Asplen’s wife, who also works for the district, was asked to resign from her position also.

The new board now has a conservative majority of 4-1 with the two new members who were sworn in last week.

“It raises questions, how brand new school board members who hadn’t had a substantive conversation with the superintendent about the executive runnings of the school district could vote to terminate,” said board members Tom Edwards. “They would be basing their decisions purely on hearsay and political agendas.”

Asplen was not without supporters. A protest was held outside by the group Support Our Schools. The board alleged hostile working conditions, weak leadership and testing scores.

