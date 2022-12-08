ABC7 treated to special performance from Devon Allman

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Fans of the Allman Brothers got to jam out last week to the rhythm of Southern Rock and Blues at the Van Wezel last week.

The Allman Family Revival tour made a stop on the Suncoast, a place the late founding band member Gregg Allman called home for years. His son Devon is keeping his father’s legacy alive. It was a bit of a homecoming for Allman who marked his sixth year honoring his father’s music and life.

Devon is an award winning musician himself and he said he is proud to carry on the family business, putting his own touches on his father’s music.

You can catch the Allman Family Revival Tour at one of many stops around the U.S. For more info click here.

He performed his version of “These Days” exclusively for ABC7.

