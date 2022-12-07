Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Venice plane crash victims identified

Family members who perished in Venice plane crash identified.
Family members who perished in Venice plane crash identified.
By Rick Adams
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 8:26 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WWSB) - The LinkedIn page of 42-year-old Christian Kath showing he was a Chief Operations Officer of a medical waste company. Authorities say he’s the one who was piloting the plane that crashed into the Gulf of Mexico on Saturday off the coast of Venice. The flight had initially taken off from Albert Whitted Airport in St. Petersburg. Kath’s 43-year-old wife Misty and 12-year-old daughter Lily also killed in the crash. ABC7 has received confirmation that Lily was attending Shorecrest Prep School in St. Petersburg.

“It’s really sad because I didn’t know she was going to school here and that makes it even more personal,” said Joyce England, a resident who lives across the street from Shorecrest Prep School.

The Facebook page of Christian Kath indicating that he had only been flying for a short time. One flight instructor says it was dark and there was fog, saying that could’ve caused issues for a novice pilot.

“What cold happen in a situation like that, it all depends on their training,” said David Armbrust, a flight instructor for Cirrus Aviation. “That’s basically what we call instrument flight conditions and you really have to fly the airplane in reference to the instruments, rather than visual clues out the window.”

ABC 7 is also learning the Kath family has a young daughter who was not on that tragic flight.

“My heart breaks for them, I have comfort in God and that’s what I pray they have as well,” said England.

