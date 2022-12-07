Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

TSA finds dog packed inside backpack at airport security

Someone placed a dog in a backpack and tried to get through security at a regional airport in...
Someone placed a dog in a backpack and tried to get through security at a regional airport in Madison, Wisconsin.(Twitter @TSA_GreatLakes)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 9:12 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wisc. (CNN) - Guns, knives, nunchucks, you name it. Airport screeners have confiscated lots of items people try to carry onto planes.

This week, someone placed a dog in a backpack and tried to get through security at a regional airport in Madison, Wisconsin.

The backpack with the dog inside went through the X-ray machine.

Someone placed a dog in a backpack and tried to get through security at a regional airport in...
Someone placed a dog in a backpack and tried to get through security at a regional airport in Madison, Wisconsin.(Twitter @TSA_GreatLakes)

The Transportation Security Administration is reminding passengers that all pets need to be in carrying cases. Pet owners must remove their animals and only send an empty carrier through the screening machine.

The discovery in Wisconsin comes weeks after someone packed a cat inside a suitcase at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A March 21 post on Christian Kath's public Facebook page shows him with the aircraft he flew...
Family in Venice plane crash identified
A Labelle man was killed Monday when his SUV hit a cow on State Road 70.
Driver killed after hitting cow on State Road 70
Venice Police Chief Charlie Thorp speaks at a news conference Monday.
Venice plane crash victims were family from St. Petersburg
Emergency order from state shuts down assisted living facility in Bradenton
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71

Latest News

A Johnson County restaurant manager sent a harsh message to employees about taking time off and...
‘If your dog died ... prove it to us’: Olive Garden manager fired after time-off rant
The runoff brings to a close a bitter fight between Raphael Warnock, Georgia's first Black...
Warnock, Walker in tight race in Georgia Senate runoff
A truck driver has hit the top lottery prize for the Lucky for Life game in North Carolina.
Truck driver wins $25,000 a year for life after cashing $2 lottery ticket
The National Hurricane Center is watching an area of disturbed weather in the Central Atlantic
Storm track stays out west while we bask in the sunshine