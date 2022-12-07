Tampa Bay Rays assist hurricane victims

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Tampa Bay Rays employees took a break from planning next season and helped people in distress on Wednesday.

The Rays partnered with Team Rubicon Disaster Response to help clean up the muck in people’s homes in Englewood. Team Rubicon mainly consists of military veterans who help victims after a disaster.

Volunteers from both organizations took out moldy drywall, insulation, ceiling, and flooring. The goal was to strip two homes to their bare bones to help speed up the restoration process.

“The homeowner here was saying if it wasn’t for Team Rubicon and the volunteers that are coming out she would have to wait six weeks for someone to come out,” said Executive Director of the Rays Baseball Foundation David Egles.

He said their efforts are helping to speed up what has been a lengthy process not just for the woman he’s referring to—but for next door neighbor Bruce Lansciardi as well.

Lansciardi and his wife have been staying in their waterlogged home with nowhere else to go.

He said he and his wife evacuated hoping for the best. However, upon returning they were struck speechless by the damage.

“We drove up here after the power came back on. When we drove up we just—you can’t find the words for it because you just can’t. It totally overwhelms you,” he said.

Needless to say Lansciardi and his wife were appreciative of the much needed help.

“The people are amazing. I don’t know how they do it.,” he said.

Erin Twohey is a Rubicon volunteer from Tennessee who has been down here since October helping people recover from Hurricane Ian.

“The destruction here is real,” Twohey said. “It’s not just helping them on their homes. It’s helping them deal with the emotional stress of that loss. Sharing stories and talking to them.”

This project is a part of the Rays and Rowdies season of giving where they find families and local non-profits to help during the holiday season.

