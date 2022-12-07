Advertise With Us
Suncoast could see increase in red tide blooms over next 36 hours

High levels of red tide causing fish kill.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 5:10 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The National Centers for Coastal Ocean Science says that there could be an increase in harmful red tide blooms.

Over the next 36 hours, some beaches may experience a moderate to high risk of respiratory irritation from from Karenia brevis (red tide) in Manatee, Pinellas and Sarasota counties. If you are near the water and start to have difficulty breathing, go indoors.

There are also blooms present along the coast at concentrations that may cause respiratory irritation with onshore winds in Charlotte and Lee counties.

Check this link for detailed forecasts at individual beaches.

