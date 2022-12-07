Advertise With Us
Suncoast adult daycare facility to help patients travel back in time

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Town Square Adult Day Care is opening up a new and very special facility near University Town Center.

The daycare not only offers primary care, psychiatric services, lab services, audiology, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, podiatry, and dermatology, it’s also going to offer a “time travel” option.

The center is a 1950s themed town square that gives members 15 different store fronts to explore in a safe and secure environment. This brand new service, caters to the senior population and helps individuals with Alzheimer’s, dementia, Parkinson’s, sight and mobility issues. Patients can engage in the fun environment Monday through Friday.

The facility is hosting an open house Thursday on Dec. 15 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m.

You can learn more here.

