Storm track stays out west while we bask in the sunshine

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It just keeps going and going and going....this stretch of beautiful weather here along the west coast of Florida. It has been 9 days since our last measurable rainfall. We are likely to add some 5 days to that stretch.

High pressure continues to block any fronts from pushing through our area and that high is not going anywhere soon. It is anchored over the NE Gulf of Mexico and north Florida. That means we can expect more of the same gorgeous weather to continue through Friday.

Long range outlook from NOAA shows warm weather from Florida to Maine from the 14th through the 20th. (WWSB)

Look for some patchy fog in the mornings but overall we will see mostly fair skies through the weekend. We will see highs in the upper 70s to low 80s and little chance for any rainfall through Sunday.

Lows will be in the low to mid 60s through Sunday as well. For boaters look for seas to be less than 2 feet and a light chop on the waters through Sunday. We will also see winds out of the ENE at 5-10 mph through Thursday which will keep the red tide at bay as those winds will keep the harmful impacts of red tide out to sea.

