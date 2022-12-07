Search ends for missing pilot off Venice coast

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The search for a pilot whose plane crashed in the Gulf off the Venice shoreline last weekend has ended, officials said.

“Divers have completed search and recovery operations,” City of Venice spokeswoman Lorraine Anderson announced Wednesday. “After consultation with the U.S. Coast Guard, the search for the missing male pilot, Christian Kath, has been discontinued at this time.”

Kath’s wife, Misty, and 12-year-old daughter Lily died in Saturday night’s crash. The family from St. Petersburg had flown a rented single-engine Piper Warrior to Venice for dinner. As they were returning, the plane crashed into the Gulf in 15 feet of water, about 1/3 of a mile offshore.

The bodies of Kath’s wife and daughter were recovered. No trace of Kath has been found.

Anderson said since the crash, the search area is now more than 2,000 square nautical miles.

Boaters from Sarasota Bay south to Gasparilla are reminded to be aware of the possibility of sighting remains or small aircraft debris. Boaters who observe anything should immediately contact the Coast Guard using marine radio on channel 16.

Christian Kath was a relatively new pilot. Federal Aviation Administration records say Kath was issued a private pilot’s license July 31. His public Facebook page celebrated his first solo flight, in the same aircraft that crashed, in March.

The plane has been retrieved from the water and is being moved to Jacksonville, where investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board will attempt to determine the cause of the crash.

One local flight instructor says it was dark and there was fog the night of the crash, saying that could have caused issues for a novice pilot.

“What could happen in a situation like that, it all depends on their training,” said David Armbrust, a flight instructor for Cirrus Aviation. “That’s basically what we call instrument flight conditions and you really have to fly the airplane in reference to the instruments, rather than visual clues out the window.”

Gregory Haman, director of Flight Operations for Agape Flights, flies out of Venice Airport twice a week.

“I got a family and a small airplane, two boys of my own, a lot of times we’ll fly to St. Petersburg for dinner,” said Haman. “My heart breaks on multiple levels both as a pilot, as a dad and as a husband. It’s a sad thing, it’s a tragic thing anytime you have loss of life, for me it definitely hits close to home.”

As an experienced pilot, Haman has his thoughts on what possibly could have gone wrong.

“Loss of power ... I understand that it was after dark, depending on the experience level of the pilot,” said Haman. “A lot of times when you’re taking off over the Gulf at night there is zero reference to the horizon, especially on a dark night, that could’ve played a possibility.”

