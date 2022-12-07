Prominent Pearl Harbor figure had Sarasota connection

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Dec. 7, 1941 came as a surprise to many Americans. The Japanese attacked the United States Pacific Fleet in Pearl Harbor, shocking the world.

There was one man though who had predicted the attack after receiving intelligence, but his warnings went unheeded. Retired Brig. Gen. Elliott Thorpe was working as a military attache in Dutch controlled Java where a message indicated that Japan planned on attacking multiple places, including Hawaii. Thorpe cabled the information to Washington D.C, but the warning went unheeded.

The attack on Pearl Harbor happened a week later. Afterwards, Thorpe served as Gen. Douglas MacArthur’s chief of civil intelligence in postwar Japan.

Following his service, Thorpe retired to Sarasota in the 1960s. According to his obituary, he passed away in 1989 at Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

