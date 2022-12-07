No rain though the weekend and pleasant conditions continue

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - When it comes to the best weather across the United States, central Florida is at the top of the list.

Mother Nature continues to shine on the Suncoast with highs around 80 and lows in the low 60s for the next seven days. A high pressure system is hanging out to the north, which is creating pleasant conditions with plenty of sunshine.

Our first opportunity for rain will be Monday at 20%.

Meanwhile, we are past hurricane season but continue to track a disturbance in the Atlantic Ocean. It has a 50% chance of developing into a tropical depression over the next two days. If it does develop, it will continue to travel northeast into cooler water, which will likely prevent further development. It will not threaten the Florida or the U.S.

