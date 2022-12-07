Advertise With Us
Manatee County Sheriff issues alert for missing endangered adult

Emily Ann Wilson
Emily Ann Wilson(MCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has issued an alert for a missing endangered adult.

Emily Ann Wilson, 26 was last seen near Blake Hospital a few days ago. A family member says she made statements about wanting to harm herself  and has not been in contact with her family since. Emily Ann is 5′4 and weights around 140 lbs.

Anyone with information on Emily’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

