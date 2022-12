UPDATED Dec. 9 with police saying she has been located.

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has ended its alert for a missing endangered adult.

Emily Ann Wilson, 26 had been was last seen near Blake Hospital a few days ago.

“Emily Ann has been located and she is safe,” the sheriff’s office announced Friday morning.

