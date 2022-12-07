Manatee County seeking input on Condo Milestone Inspections Program

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Government officials are seeking input from Condominium and Cooperative Associations.

They are gathering input on the new law establishing mandatory structural inspections for their buildings under the new Milestone Inspection law. A “Milestone Inspection” is the structural inspection of a building performed by a licensed architect or engineer and its purpose is to ensure a building’s safety through an assessment of its structural components and general structural condition.

On May 26, 2022, FS 553.899 went into effect, establishing mandatory structural inspections for condominium and cooperative association buildings three (3) stories or taller that have reached 25 years of age within three miles of a coastline and 30 years of age outside the coastline. Inspections will be scheduled every 10 years after that initial inspection. These inspections are to be performed by a licensed architect or engineer, authorized to practice in the state of Florida. These buildings have been identified through a GIS mapping process in coordination with the property appraiser’s office.

There have been 510 structures identified across Manatee County with three stories or higher. While many of those buildings are situated in other municipalities, 105 of those structures are located in unincorporated Manatee County, and thus, the County will be responsible for coordinating those inspections. Manatee County Development Services is requesting assistance from Condo and Coop Associations located in unincorporated Manatee County to complete a brief survey to assist with collecting important information, including specific facility information and exact location. Postcards are being mailed out this week to registered condo associations with a QR code link to the survey, which also can be accessed online.

