Manatee Chamber of Commerce named 2022 Florida Chamber of Commerce

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee Chamber of Commerce was named the 2022 Florida Chamber of Commerce of the Year by the Florida Association of Chamber Professionals at its Annual Conference today in Ocala, Florida. It’s the fifth time the organization has won.

Judged according to size, the Manatee Chamber won the Florida Chamber of the Year Award in the category of chamber of commerce with a budget of $1 million and over. Criteria included: accomplishments, financial stability, membership, government relations, strategic planning, technology, communications, special events, and innovation. This esteemed award was presented by FACP Immediate Past President John Lai at a gathering of more than 100 Chamber professionals from across the state of Florida.

“What an amazing honor! The Manatee Chamber is truly an exceptional organization,” said Rick Bisio, Owner of The Educated Franchisee and the Chamber’s 2022 Chairman of the Board. “This award is a recognition of the important work the Chamber does on a daily basis. It reflects catalytic membership support, individual engagement, the highest level of professional contributions by our staff, and a community that coalesces to keep our region moving forward.”

“We gratefully share this recognition with our 2,100 Chamber member businesses, organizations, and their employees, as well as with our Board of Directors and outstanding staff. It is also shared with the many leaders who came before us and have built the 130+ year legacy of business leadership through the Chamber in our community,” said Jacki Dezelski, President|CEO of the Manatee Chamber of Commerce.

The Manatee Chamber also received the 2000, 2004, 2007 and 2015 Florida Chamber of the Year Award and is a past recipient of the National Chamber of the Year Award.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.