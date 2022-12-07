Discovering the Fairy Doors and Outdoor Art of the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - How many fairy doors have you seen lately? Have you even looked? These doorways to a magical realm are just a small part of all the outdoor art on the Suncoast. Mark Klecka is gathering the story of all of this art into a website to make it easier to find.

Downtown Sarasota Street Art: downtownsarasotastreetart.com

Mark’s email address: mark.klecka@cbrealty.com

Do you have an idea for Discovering the Suncoast? Send an email to Discovering@MySuncoast.com! Tell me what’s unique and interesting in your part of Paradise!

You can watch previous episodes of Discovering the Suncoast online here: https://www.mysuncoast.com/content/community/discovering-the-suncoast/

