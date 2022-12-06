Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Suncoast organizations aid victims of Hurricane Ian

Goodwill Manasota and United Way of South Sarasota County help Hurricane Ian victims
Goodwill Manasota and United Way of South Sarasota County help Hurricane Ian victims(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 7:10 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Goodwill Manasota and United Way of South Sarasota County partnered together, with the help of other organizations, to help over 2,500 families affected by Hurricane Ian. The organizations gave out voucher packets including a $100 gas gift card, a $100 grocery gift card, and a $50 Goodwill gift card.

“What this does is it provides hope. When they come in and they get these vouchers you can literally see the relief on their faces,” said Barbara Cruz, the CEO of United Way of South Sarasota County.

Cruz said residents struggling are fast approaching the long-term rebuilding phase and still need assistance.

“Now we’re moving toward that mid to long-term recovery. How are folks going to get the resources they need to rebuild?” asked Cruz. “We can be a gateway for them to get those resources.”

Goodwill Manasota also gave out around 1,000 additional vouchers just for Goodwill. What CEO of Goodwill Manasota, Donn Githens, estimates to be around $75,000 worth of vouchers helping more than just those in North Port, Englewood, Venice, and other areas significantly impacted.

“Over two hundred and fifty children were able to get something, to get back to that somewhat new normal as you work through the recovery process,” said Githens. “We see the vouchers coming into our stories every day and thanking us.”

The voucher packages were made possible through a donation on behalf of the Milstein family. There were a total of 14 other partners that helped make this possible.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search Parties for the wreckage.
UPDATE: Missing plane wreckage found in the Gulf of Mexico
A Labelle man was killed Monday when his SUV hit a cow on State Road 70.
Driver killed after hitting cow on State Road 70
Riders in the Parade.
A Jeep parade in Manatee County
Ohio officials say a man found a decomposing body in the basement of a home recently purchased.
Man finds body of previous homeowner in basement after purchasing house, officials say
Venice Police Chief Charlie Thorp speaks at a news conference Monday.
Venice plane crash victims were family from St. Petersburg

Latest News

Three family member killed in Venice plane crash.
Investigation continues into plane crash that killed three family members off the Venice coast
FEMA logo
FEMA Mobile Disaster Recovery Center opens in North Port
You can download these cards free from FWC
Florida Wildlife Commission offering FREE amazing holiday cards
Sarasota Sheriff's Office body camera - George Kruse crash
Attorney for Commissioner Kruse files motion to suppress body camera footage