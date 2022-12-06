Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

San Francisco police can’t use deadly robots for now

FILE - San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott answers questions during a news conference in San...
FILE - San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott answers questions during a news conference in San Francisco, on May 21, 2019.(AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 6:18 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco supervisors have voted put the brakes on a controversial policy that would let police use robots for deadly force.

The Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to send the issue back to a committee for further discussion. The board also voted to pass a broader policy on the use of militarized police equipment with explicit language that robots cannot be used in a lethal manner.

It’s a reversal from last week’s vote allowing the use of robots in limited cases. The police said they had no plans to arm the robots with guns but wanted the ability to put explosives on them in extraordinary circumstances.

Last week’s approval generated pushback and criticism about the potential to deploy robots that can kill people.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A March 21 post on Christian Kath's public Facebook page shows him with the aircraft he flew...
Family in Venice plane crash identified
A Labelle man was killed Monday when his SUV hit a cow on State Road 70.
Driver killed after hitting cow on State Road 70
Venice Police Chief Charlie Thorp speaks at a news conference Monday.
Venice plane crash victims were family from St. Petersburg
Emergency order from state shuts down assisted living facility in Bradenton
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71

Latest News

Thousands of people left without power after two Duke Energy stations were intentionally...
Power cut by shooting could be restored sooner than expected
Marking Ukraine’s armed forces day, Zelenskyy traveled to the eastern Donetsk region Tuesday...
Ukraine leader defiant as drone strikes hit Russia again
Plans for the opening of Warm Mineral Springs Park in North Port are set to be discussed at a...
North Port set to discuss Warm Mineral Springs Park re-opening
Members of a team of archaeologists study a wooden structure in the sand, Tuesday, Dec. 6,...
Florida beach erosion uncovers wooden ship from 1800s