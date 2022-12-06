Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Petito’s parents seek to add Laundries’ lawyer as defendant in civil suit

Nichole Schmidt speaks to the media July 3, 2022, about a lawsuit claims the Laundries...
Nichole Schmidt speaks to the media July 3, 2022, about a lawsuit claims the Laundries concealed that their son had confessed to the murder from investigators and Petito’s parents while the search for Gabby Petito was ongoing.(SARASOTA COUNTY)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The parents of Gabby Petito are seeking to add the lawyer of Christopher and Roberta Laundrie to their civil suit against the Laundries, saying statements by the lawyer also caused “mental suffering and anguish” as they searched for their missing daughter, the Petito’s attorney said.

A motion to add Steven Bertolino as a plaintiff in the civil suit is being filed in the case, in Sarasota County Circuit Court.

In the motion, Joseph Petito and Nichole Schmidt say Bertolino’s statements on behalf of the Laundries caused them “mental suffering and anguish” at the time they were desperately searching for their daughter.

The lawsuit alleges the Laundries -- now along with Bertolino -- knew Brian Laundrie had killed their daughter and said nothing; and were conspiring to help him flee. The suit asks for damages for pain and suffering, accusing the defendants of acting “with great malice or great indifference to the rights of Joseph Petito and Nichole Schmidt.”

The suit also claims the Laundries refusal to divulge any information about their daughter’s death “exhibited extreme and outrageous conduct which constitutes behavior, under the circumstances, which goes beyond all possible bounds of decency and is regarded as shocking, atrocious, and utterly intolerable in a civilized community.”

Bertolino has not responded to a request by ABC7 for comment.

A jury trial is scheduled to begin in August 2023.

