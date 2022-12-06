North Port set to discuss Warm Mineral Springs Park re-opening

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Plans for the opening of Warm Mineral Springs Park in North Port are set to be discussed at a special meeting on December 8th.

The park closed on September 27th after suffering damage from Hurricane Ian. According to the city, the buildings on the property were deemed unsafe for people to use.

Now, with a temporary fence keeping people out, the property remains quiet and empty.

While the meeting on December 8th will be focused on the short term options to open the springs, they are keeping an eye on a bigger and longer term option as well.

“In addition to that, staff have also been moving forward with a potential public/private partnership. This is an extension of our master plan that we have been working on for many, many years,” said North Port Parks and Recreation’s Laura Ansel. “That has the potential for a partner to come in and restore the buildings, bring back the restaurant, and really help us develop the additional 50 acres that we have as part of this parcel. So that’s another option we’ve been working on concurrently at this point.”

Ansel added while they would like to move swiftly, they have to take into account the safety of the people and their staff moving forward.

While the city tries to figure out the best approach, people who moved to the area from out of state for the springs are anxious to get them open.

“We relocated from Los Angeles to the Warm Mineral Springs in early 2021,” said Jenna Slater.

Slater grew up dancing and doing gymnastics causing various injuries. She uses the springs as a type of healing for her body.

“People consider the spring their rehab. It also is a place where you can’t be connected to your phone. It really is meditative in its experience. It’s essentially like taking laps in a big Epsom salt bath,” she said.

She as well as many others are hoping the city moves quickly to open the park.

