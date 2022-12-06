Near perfect weather continues on the Suncoast

Advertise With Us
By John Scalzi
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 6:44 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Not much change in today’s forecast, and most will consider that a good thing.

High pressure remains in control of the forecast both aloft and at the surface. Winds will be light and variable with a west wind developing again in the afternoon. Skies will remain mostly sunny with only a few fair-weather clouds building later in the day. The air will be too dry to support any showers and the rain free weather will continue.

This trend will continue for the rest of the week. The only slight difference may be the slowly increasing moisture in the air, which will support better chances for some patchy inland fog. The thickest fog will remain to our north and inland, but some minor morning drive-time visibility issues could develop in Hardee and DeSoto counties by Wednesday morning.

Newest model guidance has slowed the advance of the next approaching cold front capable of producing rain. It now appears that Monday or Tuesday of next week will be the soonest that we could expect a significant shower.

