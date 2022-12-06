Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Man arrested after stealing over $1,300 worth of toothbrushes, sheriff’s office says

Police arrested Tracy Jay Mofield after they said he stole over $1,300 worth of toothbrushes.
Police arrested Tracy Jay Mofield after they said he stole over $1,300 worth of toothbrushes.(Monroe County jail)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 6:36 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARATHON, Fla. (Gray News) – A 37-year-old man was arrested on Monday in Florida after authorities say he stole over $1,300 worth of toothbrushes from a Walgreens.

Deputies responded to the Walgreens store around 10:40 a.m. after employees and in-store witnesses said a man, who officers later identified as Tracy Jay Mofield, walked out of the store with six electric toothbrushes without paying.

Authorities located the man in a white Lexus, which then sped away. They then located the vehicle again where it stopped.

When deputies confronted Mofield, they said he admitted to stealing the toothbrushes before throwing them off the Long Key Bridge.

Deputies then took Mofield to jail and charged him with larceny.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A March 21 post on Christian Kath's public Facebook page shows him with the aircraft he flew...
Family in Venice plane crash identified
A Labelle man was killed Monday when his SUV hit a cow on State Road 70.
Driver killed after hitting cow on State Road 70
Venice Police Chief Charlie Thorp speaks at a news conference Monday.
Venice plane crash victims were family from St. Petersburg
Emergency order from state shuts down assisted living facility in Bradenton
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71

Latest News

A burned-out warehouse is seen, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, in Baltimore. A man was found dead...
Body of Baltimore fire victim went undiscovered for hours
Former President Donald Trump’s company has been found guilty of tax fraud in a scheme hatched...
Trump Organization convicted in executive tax dodge scheme
FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2014 file photo, James Toback arrives at the 2014 AFI Fest in Los...
38 women accuse filmmaker James Toback of sexual misconduct in lawsuit
The House Ethics Committee found that departing U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn financially...
Cawthorn broke rules over ‘meme’ crypto, told to pay $14K
Authorities in Virginia say a homeowner acted within the law while shooting and killing an...
Homeowner lawfully shoots, kills intruder, sheriff’s office says