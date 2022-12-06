I-75 snarled near Venice after driver’s suicide

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Southbound Interstate 75 near State Road 681 was shut down Tuesday afternoon after an apparent suicide witnessed by a Florida Highway Patrol trooper.

FHP Spokesman Kenn Watson told ABC7 that troopers received a report just before 2 p.m. of a Blue Hyundai sedan driving erratically on I-75.

The car came to a stop in the grassy median near near mile marker 199. As a trooper pulled up to the vehicle, a man exited the Hyundai with a pistol and shot himself, Watson said. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

No other injuries or vehicles were involved.

All southbound lanes were blocked for nearly 30 minutes; by 4:45 p.m., only two lanes had reopened.

