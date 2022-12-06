Advertise With Us
I-75 snarled near Venice after driver’s suicide

Traffic was slow on I-75 near State Road 681 for hours Tuesday afternoon after a man killed...
Traffic was slow on I-75 near State Road 681 for hours Tuesday afternoon after a man killed himself in the median, the Florida Highway Patrol said.(FDOT)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Southbound Interstate 75 near State Road 681 was shut down Tuesday afternoon after an apparent suicide witnessed by a Florida Highway Patrol trooper.

FHP Spokesman Kenn Watson told ABC7 that troopers received a report just before 2 p.m. of a Blue Hyundai sedan driving erratically on I-75.

The car came to a stop in the grassy median near near mile marker 199. As a trooper pulled up to the vehicle, a man exited the Hyundai with a pistol and shot himself, Watson said. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

No other injuries or vehicles were involved.

All southbound lanes were blocked for nearly 30 minutes; by 4:45 p.m., only two lanes had reopened. 

