Charlotte County brothers arrested on drug, weapons charges
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Two brothers were arrested in Charlotte County Friday evening after deputies found a cache of weapons and drugs in their car, the sheriff’s office said.
Deputies say they noticed a car driving south on Tamiami Trail with a nonfunctioning license tag light. Once stopped, deputies noticed a large knife in the center console on the car. While searching the driver, Colt Boatright, deputies also discovered about $2,000 in cash in his pocket. His brother, Joseph Boatright, was also in the vehicle.
A K-9 unit was called and the dog alerted deputies to the presence of drugs.
During a search of the vehicle, deputies found a firearm with its serial number partially removed, ammunition, and:
- 126 grams of marijuana
- 30.1 grams of a brown wax-like substance which tested positive for THC
- 5.9 grams of cocaine
- 29.9 grams of methamphetamine
- 3.7 grams of 10 pills marked with KU 118 containing a white crystal-like substance testing positive for methamphetamine
- 2.5 grams of cocaine
- 24 ½ green rectangle pills identified as Xanax
- 5.4 grams of methamphetamine
Colt Boatright, 25 was charged with the following:
- Two counts of possession of firearm or ammunition by a convicted felon
- One count of possession of paraphernalia
- Five counts possession of a controlled substance(Methamphetamine x 2, cocaine, Xanax, and THC wax)
- One count trafficking in methamphetamine over 14 grams
- One count possession of cocaine with intent to sell
- One count altering serial on firearm
- One count possession of marijuana over 20 grams
Joseph Boatright, 22 was charged with the following:
- One count possession of paraphernalia
- One count possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine)
