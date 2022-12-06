Advertise With Us
Charlotte County brothers arrested on drug, weapons charges

Colt and Joseph Boatright
Colt and Joseph Boatright(CCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 3:00 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Two brothers were arrested in Charlotte County Friday evening after deputies found a cache of weapons and drugs in their car, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies say they noticed a car driving south on Tamiami Trail with a nonfunctioning license tag light. Once stopped, deputies noticed a large knife in the center console on the car. While searching the driver, Colt Boatright, deputies also discovered about $2,000 in cash in his pocket. His brother, Joseph Boatright, was also in the vehicle.

A K-9 unit was called and the dog alerted deputies to the presence of drugs.

During a search of the vehicle, deputies found a firearm with its serial number partially removed, ammunition, and:

  • 126 grams of marijuana
  • 30.1 grams of a brown wax-like substance which tested positive for THC
  • 5.9 grams of cocaine
  • 29.9 grams of methamphetamine
  • 3.7 grams of 10 pills marked with KU 118 containing a white crystal-like substance testing positive for methamphetamine
  • 2.5 grams of cocaine
  • 24 ½ green rectangle pills identified as Xanax
  • 5.4 grams of methamphetamine

Colt Boatright, 25 was charged with the following:

  • Two counts of possession of firearm or ammunition by a convicted felon
  • One count of possession of paraphernalia
  • Five counts possession of a controlled substance(Methamphetamine x 2, cocaine, Xanax, and THC wax)
  • One count trafficking in methamphetamine over 14 grams
  • One count possession of cocaine with intent to sell
  • One count altering serial on firearm
  • One count possession of marijuana over 20 grams

Joseph Boatright, 22 was charged with the following:

  • One count possession of paraphernalia
  • One count possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine)

