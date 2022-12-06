Charlotte County brothers arrested on drug, weapons charges

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Two brothers were arrested in Charlotte County Friday evening after deputies found a cache of weapons and drugs in their car, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies say they noticed a car driving south on Tamiami Trail with a nonfunctioning license tag light. Once stopped, deputies noticed a large knife in the center console on the car. While searching the driver, Colt Boatright, deputies also discovered about $2,000 in cash in his pocket. His brother, Joseph Boatright, was also in the vehicle.

A K-9 unit was called and the dog alerted deputies to the presence of drugs.

During a search of the vehicle, deputies found a firearm with its serial number partially removed, ammunition, and:

126 grams of marijuana

30.1 grams of a brown wax-like substance which tested positive for THC

5.9 grams of cocaine

29.9 grams of methamphetamine

3.7 grams of 10 pills marked with KU 118 containing a white crystal-like substance testing positive for methamphetamine

2.5 grams of cocaine

24 ½ green rectangle pills identified as Xanax

5.4 grams of methamphetamine

Colt Boatright, 25 was charged with the following:

Two counts of possession of firearm or ammunition by a convicted felon

One count of possession of paraphernalia

Five counts possession of a controlled substance(Methamphetamine x 2, cocaine, Xanax, and THC wax)

One count trafficking in methamphetamine over 14 grams

One count possession of cocaine with intent to sell

One count altering serial on firearm

One count possession of marijuana over 20 grams

Joseph Boatright, 22 was charged with the following:

One count possession of paraphernalia

One count possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine)

