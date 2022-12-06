Balmy breeze for the beaches

ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The weather has been perfect lately with plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures. With high pressure continuing to hold strong over the Sunshine state. This system will keep skies generally clear with winds starting out of the ENE at 5-10 mph throughout much of the day. There will be a little sea breeze or onshore flow developing later in the afternoon and continuing through the early evening. Temperatures will be warming each day through Thursday into the upper 70s to low 80s. There is no chance for any rainfall through the weekend.

So expect the great beach weather to continue with only a couple of areas of respiratory issues due to red tide developing once the wind shifts to the west later in the day.

A weak cold front will move in on Friday and only bring the temperatures down a few degrees. We will not see any significant rain with the passage of this front but it will bring in some drier air which will clear skies out for the weekend. The weather should be good for both the Manatee River and Sarasota holiday boat parades. Skies will be clear and seas rather calm on a NW wind at 5-10 knots. Temperatures at the start of the parade will be in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. You may need a sweater or light jacket by the end of the boat parade of lights.

Out of season system to stay away from U.S. (WWSB)

In the tropics we are now watching an area of disturbed weather way out in the central Atlantic. This system has a 50% chance of developing over the next several days. If it were to develop into a late season tropical storm its name would be Owen. Not to worry about it coming here however as it will move to the NE away from the U.S. out into the open waters of the Atlantic.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.