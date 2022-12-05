Advertise With Us
Venice to hold press conference on plane crash at 11 a.m.

Search Parties for the wreckage.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 10:52 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - City officials will be holding a press conference at 11 a.m. on a weekend plane crash in the water.

Venice Police Department confirmed that the aircraft was located by air assets approximately 1/3 of a mile west offshore, directly west of the Venice Municipal Airport.

The missing plane was located just after 2 p.m. after divers from the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office located a deceased juvenile within the plane’s passenger area. A second body was recovered a short time later. A third person is still missing.

The FAA is reporting the plane was a single-engine Piper PA-28 leaving the airport around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday with two people on board.

According to the report, the Federal Aviation Administration contacted VPD Sunday morning after a plane took off from Venice Municipal Airport and never arrived at its destination.

ABC7 News at 11pm - December 4, 2022