Venice to hold press conference on plane crash at 11 a.m.

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - City officials will be holding a press conference at 11 a.m. on a weekend plane crash in the water.

Venice Police Department confirmed that the aircraft was located by air assets approximately 1/3 of a mile west offshore, directly west of the Venice Municipal Airport.

The missing plane was located just after 2 p.m. after divers from the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office located a deceased juvenile within the plane’s passenger area. A second body was recovered a short time later. A third person is still missing.

The FAA is reporting the plane was a single-engine Piper PA-28 leaving the airport around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday with two people on board.

According to the report, the Federal Aviation Administration contacted VPD Sunday morning after a plane took off from Venice Municipal Airport and never arrived at its destination.

