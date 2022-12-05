Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Truck crashes into Dollar Tree in Maine; 5 injured

Police said the incident does not appear to be an alcohol-related crash or due to a medical...
Police said the incident does not appear to be an alcohol-related crash or due to a medical emergency.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 4:07 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI/Gray News) - Five people were taken to the hospital after a man crashed into a Dollar Tree location in Maine.

Police in Ellsworth, Maine said all injuries were non-life-threatening.

Investigators said the crash happened at around 1:30 p.m. Monday when an 80-year-old man trying to park in a spot drove into the building.

The driver was not hurt.

The incident does not appear to be an alcohol-related crash or due to a medical emergency, police said.

Police are investigating if the crash was due to human error or a mechanical malfunction in the pickup truck.

Copyright 2022 WABI via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search Parties for the wreckage.
UPDATE: Missing plane wreckage found in the Gulf of Mexico
A Labelle man was killed Monday when his SUV hit a cow on State Road 70.
Driver killed after hitting cow on State Road 70
Riders in the Parade.
A Jeep parade in Manatee County
Ohio officials say a man found a decomposing body in the basement of a home recently purchased.
Man finds body of previous homeowner in basement after purchasing house, officials say
Venice Police Chief Charlie Thorp speaks at a news conference Monday.
Venice plane crash victims were family from St. Petersburg

Latest News

FILE - The man who shot Lady Gaga’s dog walker and stole her French dogs last year has been...
Man who shot Lady Gaga’s dog walker gets 21 years in prison
FEMA logo
FEMA Mobile Disaster Recovery Center opens in North Port
Two people have been killed and another two injured in Zaporizhzia following a wave of Russian...
Russia fires more missiles, claims Kyiv hit its air bases
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Tarrant County, Texas, Jail shows Aaron Dean. The...
Trial for Texas officer who killed Black woman in home hinges on gun