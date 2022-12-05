Tampa Police Chief resigns after controversial traffic stop

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - Tampa Mayor Jane Castor announced Monday that Tampa Police Chief Mary O’Connor has resigned her position.

The news comes after O’Connor was placed on administrative leave after a video of a traffic stop surfaced. The video appeared to show her and a passenger being pulled over in a golf cart without a license plate outside of a residential neighborhood.

The bodycam footage show O’Connor and her husband on Nov. 12 in an unlicensed golf cart. O’Connor can be heard asking the deputy if his body camera is on. Following that, O’Connor tells the deputy she’s the Tampa police chief and flashes her credentials.

Mayor Castor accepted the resignation. The letter from O’Connor can be read in its entirety below:

I requested and received the resignation of Chief Mary O’Connor. Assistant Chief Lee Bercaw will serve as acting chief while a comprehensive national search is conducted.

The Tampa Police Department has a code of conduct that includes high standards for ethical and professional behavior that apply to every member of our police force. As the Chief of Police, you are not only to abide by and enforce those standards but to also lead by example. That clearly did not happen in this case.

It is unacceptable for any public employee, and especially the city’s top law enforcement leader, to ask for special treatment because of their position. Public trust in Tampa’s police department is paramount to our success as a city and community.

This is especially disappointing because I gave Mary O’Connor a second chance, as I believe in second chances for people. Which is one of the reasons that the disappointment today runs so deep. I had high hope for Chief O’Connor, as she was off to such a strong start by reducing violent gun crime, proactively engaging with our community and focusing on officer wellness. But these accomplishments pale in comparison to the priority I place on integrity.

In Lee Bercaw, we have a thoughtful and highly regarded leader in progressive policing. I am grateful he can hit the ground running and continue working with our community to keep our city safe.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.