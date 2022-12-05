Sarasota County assessing debris situation

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Government officials are dispatching debris assessment teams throughout the county.

Crews will be traveling throughout all storm debris collection zones over the next few days to identify areas with remaining debris and mark them for second pass collections.

Residents in unincorporated Sarasota County are asked to refrain from placing any additional storm-related debris in the right-of-way or at the curb. Debris placed curbside on or after Monday, Dec. 5, may be excluded from the debris assessment and not marked for pick up.

When second pass operations begin, residents are reminded to stay clear of debris collection trucks. Avoid walking, bicycling and driving motor vehicles or golf carts in close proximity of the trucks. Please do not approach the trucks or truck operators.

In 60 days, Sarasota County debris contractors have removed more than 3 million cubic yards of storm-related debris from unincorporated county. The 3,004,418 cubic yards of debris is enough to fill more than 920 Olympic-sized swimming pools.

