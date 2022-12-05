Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Police: 14-year-old charged with breach of peace after concerning TikTok videos

A 14-year-old student was charged with the breach of peace after concerning Tiktok videos were...
A 14-year-old student was charged with the breach of peace after concerning Tiktok videos were made.(MGN)
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - A teen in Connecticut was charged with breaching the peace after concerning TikTok videos were circulated among students.

Police in Fairfield said they were made aware by school officials at Tomlinson Middle School about the videos.

An investigation was conducted and found that the 14-year-old male student who created the videos was not a credible threat.

As a result of the investigation, the teen was charged with breach of peace for the alarm caused by his social media posts.

The 14-year-old was not named because he is a minor.

Fairfield police want to remind parents to have a conversation with their children about social media posts and how potentially threatening posts will be taken seriously and investigated.

The teen is scheduled to appear in juvenile court at a later date.

Copyright 2022 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search Parties for the wreckage.
UPDATE: Missing plane wreckage found in the Gulf of Mexico
A Labelle man was killed Monday when his SUV hit a cow on State Road 70.
Driver killed after hitting cow on State Road 70
Riders in the Parade.
A Jeep parade in Manatee County
Ohio officials say a man found a decomposing body in the basement of a home recently purchased.
Man finds body of previous homeowner in basement after purchasing house, officials say
Venice Police Chief Charlie Thorp speaks at a news conference Monday.
Venice plane crash victims were family from St. Petersburg

Latest News

FILE - The man who shot Lady Gaga’s dog walker and stole her French dogs last year has been...
Man who shot Lady Gaga’s dog walker gets 21 years in prison
FEMA logo
FEMA Mobile Disaster Recovery Center opens in North Port
Two people have been killed and another two injured in Zaporizhzia following a wave of Russian...
Russia fires more missiles, claims Kyiv hit its air bases
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Tarrant County, Texas, Jail shows Aaron Dean. The...
Trial for Texas officer who killed Black woman in home hinges on gun
Police said the incident does not appear to be an alcohol-related crash or due to a medical...
Truck crashes into Dollar Tree in Maine; 5 injured