Monday Morning brings Light Fog, then Sunshine Rules the Day

ABC7 News at 11pm
By Leslee Lacey
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 12:33 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Commuters may see some patchy light fog in the early morning hours, but sunshine is the main ingredient for Monday. High pressure will hang out this week across the Florida peninsula, giving us clear skies and pleasant conditions. Rain does not enter the forecast this week. The winds will be light with smoother water along the coastal regions of the Suncoast, making for nice boating conditions. The dewpoints drop to the low 60′s which will lower our humidity, adding to the comfortable conditions. Expect highs touching around 80 and lows in the low to mid 60′s.

