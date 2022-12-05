Investigation continues into plane crash that killed three family members off the Venice coast

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Investigators are still looking into the plane crash into the Gulf Saturday night off the coast of Venice that killed three family members.

“Obviously when you lose one of your own it hurts,” said Mark Cervasio, Director of Venice Municipal Airport.

Authorities and Venice Airport officials released the latest information Monday morning during a press conference.

“Someone was on the pier, looked away and then heard a noise, but didn’t register to them that it was a crash,” said Chief Charlie Thorpe with the Venice Police Department.

The body of a 12-year-old girl was found in the wreckage about a quarter of a mile from Venice Beach. The body of a 43-year-old woman was found around 2 1/2 miles west of the Venice Pier. The search continues for a 42-year-old man who piloted the rented Piper Cherokee plane. Authorities say the family flew into Venice for dinner from St. Petersburg. Gregory Haman, Director of Flight Operations for Agape Flights, flies out of Venice Airport twice a week.

“I got a family and a small airplane, two boys of my own, a lot of times we’ll fly to St. Petersburg for dinner,” said Haman. “My heart breaks on multiple levels both as a pilot, as a dad and as a husband. It’s a sad thing, it’s a tragic thing anytime you have loss of life, for me it definitely hits close to home.”

As an experienced pilot, Haman has his thoughts on what possibly could’ve gone wrong.

“Loss of power, I understand that it was after dark, depending on the experience level of the pilot,” said Haman. “A lot of times when you’re taking off over the Gulf at night there is zero reference to the horizon, especially on a dark night, that could’ve played a possibility.”

NTSB is now handling the investigation to try and figure out the exact cause of this crash. The names of the victims have yet to be released.

