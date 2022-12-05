Founders Day at Alpha Phi Alpha

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Founders Day at the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity took place on December 4. The historically African American fraternity celebrated its origins as one of the oldest intercollegiate fraternities in the country.

The Fraternity was founded on December 4, 1906, in Ithaca, New York by seven students on the campus of Cornell University. The group was chartered on the Suncoast in 1984 have provided scholarships, community service, and positive role models not only locally, but across the country.

Notable members include Dr. Martin Luther King, Jesse Owens, and Stuart Scott.

