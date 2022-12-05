Florida Wildlife Commission offering FREE amazing holiday cards
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 2:29 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - If you’re looking for a unique holiday card, Florida Fish and Wildlife has an adorable FREE option.
This holiday season, the organization is challenging you to spread joy and a bit of education by sending cards that feature some of Florida’s species by giving these cards to their human counterparts!
You can download the cards here.
