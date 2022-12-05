Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Florida Wildlife Commission offering FREE amazing holiday cards

You can download these cards free from FWC
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 2:29 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - If you’re looking for a unique holiday card, Florida Fish and Wildlife has an adorable FREE option.

This holiday season, the organization is challenging you to spread joy and a bit of education by sending cards that feature some of Florida’s species by giving these cards to their human counterparts!

You can download the cards here.

