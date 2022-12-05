Advertise With Us
FEMA Mobile Disaster Recovery Center opens in North Port

FEMA logo
FEMA logo(MGN)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - A FEMA Mobile Disaster Recovery Center has been opened in North Port to help with those still in need following Hurricane Ian.

The Mobile Disaster Recovery Center is now open at North Port Public Library from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Wednesday, Dec. 7. Next week, the Mobile Disaster Recovery Center will be located at State College of Florida in Venice from Friday, Dec. 9 through Tuesday, Dec. 13. The center will be closed Sunday, Dec. 11.

You can find more information on recovery resources here.

