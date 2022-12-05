Emergency order from state shuts down assisted living facility in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Families are scrambling after a Bradenton assisted living facility is being ordered to close. Everyone must be out by 5 p.m. Monday, meaning 40 residents must find new places to stay if they have not already made arrangements.

The Cottages of Bradenton were ordered closed for allegedly providing substandard care and not paying its bills. Families of residents have called ABC7 to say they have been concerned about the treatment their family members have been receiving.

The emergency order details failure to report serious incidents, such as multiple reports of residents wandering away from the property into wooded areas and the roadway. Another incident in the report documented a resident being held in a chokehold during an altercation. The reports also allege that some residents had to pay for food out of their own pockets as the expenses were not covered.

ABC7 has reached out to both the facility owner and The Agency For Health Care Administration.

You can read the emergency order in its entirety below.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.