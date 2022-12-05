Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Driver killed after hitting cow on State Road 70

A Labelle man was killed Monday when his SUV hit a cow on State Road 70.
A Labelle man was killed Monday when his SUV hit a cow on State Road 70.(Source: MGN)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 9:56 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A driver was killed early Monday when his SUV hit a cow in rural Manatee County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Investigators say an SUV driven by a 62-year-old man from LaBelle was traveling north on State Road 70, near Betts Road, west of Myakka City at about 1:30 a.m.

A cow wandered onto the highway in front of the approaching SUV, troopers said. After the collision, the SUV overturned and the driver was ejected from the vehicle.

He was taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The crash remains under investigation.

