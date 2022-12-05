Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
DeSantis announces $60M in aid to those affected by Ian

Gov. DeSantis speaks in Punta Gorda
Gov. DeSantis speaks in Punta Gorda(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 1:16 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Monday in Punta Gorda that the $60 million in state funds will go towards rebuilding homes damaged by Hurricane Ian.

Specifically, the money is directed to go towards Floridians who may not be eligible for benefits from FEMA’s Direct Temporary Housing Assistance program.

The funds will specifically go to purchase materials to be provided to non profits working with homeowners as well as the state’s home repair program.

In Lee County, the governor also noted that the state has launched its first-ever housing program to provide up to six months of temporary shelter to families that have been displaced. The first travel trailer was placed in Lee County over the weekend. Those who need help can apply at ️ IanRecovery.FL.gov.

