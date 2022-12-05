Calm weather, sunny skies, and mild days will be the pillars of the forecast this week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The week’s weather will be just slightly above the average with sunny skies and calm conditions. About the only possible issue might be a bit of morning fog, especially in a few days as moisture will slowly increase.

But high pressure should hold firm, and the week ahead will be nearly perfect for this time of year. Temperatures will run three or four degrees above average on both the highs and lows. It will be a dry week with comfortable humidity. You will likely notice a slight uptick in the humidity by mid-week, which will account for the small fog chances, but should nevertheless remain comfortable.

The front that has stalled out to our north will remain there. High pressure will build in and provide an easterly wind flow. The wind this week will, at times, have a westerly flow and that may slightly increase the impact of the red tide irritants in the air during the first few days of the week.

Winds will turn more easterly by later in the week which will, of course, reduce the intensity of the impacts when compared to a more westerly wind flow. But watch for the wind to shift back to an onshore, westerly flow by the weekend.

